Authorities ID 4 victims of Pine Ridge duplex gas explosion

PINE RIDGE (AP) — Authorities have identified four people killed in a duplex explosion on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux tribe identified the victims as 78-year-old Raymond Eagle Elk and his 74-year-old wife, Oletha Mousseau, 23-year-old Samantha Tobacco and 19-year-old Elfreda Takes War Bonnet.

They died Oct. 6 in the blast in the town of Pine Ridge that also severely injured at least five other people. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the explosion was likely caused by a propane line leak and an accidental spark.