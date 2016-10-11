28K absentee ballots requested so far for November election

PIERRE (AP) — Secretary of State Shantel Krebs says that South Dakota voters have so far requested about 28,000 absentee ballots for the 2016 general election.

Krebs said Tuesday that citizens should take time reviewing the issues they'll be voting on before going into the voting booth.

Voters this election will have the opportunity to decide among candidates for president, U.S. House and Senate, the state Public Utilities Commission and state legislative seats.

There are also 10 ballot measures going before voters, and voters may have county office races on their ballot.

The secretary of state's office says there were 91,145 absentee ballots cast in the 2012 presidential election.