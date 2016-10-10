PIERRE — As the state Board of Regents prepares to ask the Legislature in 2017 for additional tuition assistance for all students, four of the state universities are asking to increase mandatory fees by hundreds of dollars on every student.

The regents considered the requests for fee increases last week during their meeting in Aberdeen at Northern State University. The regents are scheduled to get more information at their December meeting and would make their decisions on the fees in March 2017.

The University of South Dakota at Vermillion hopes to add $9.30 so its general activity fee would be $55.63 per credit hour per student.

USD received approval to increase its general activity fee $4.50 per credit hour per student for the 2015-2016 academic year.

The tuition-freeze granted by the Legislature for the current 2016-2017 academic year blocked the next $4.50 increase in the GAF from taking effect.

USD now wants to charge $9.30 more for the 2017-2018 year to make up for the lost year and to complete the third year of the planned three-year increase.

USD plans 82 percent of the additional revenue to be used for athletics and 18 percent for student programming.

Under the $9.30 proposed for next year, a full-time student at USD would pay an additional $279 for the coming year and an additional four-year total of $1,116.

Regent Kathryn Johnson of Hill City asked what the USD students say about affordability. Nathaniel Steinlicht, president for the USD student government, said affordability was part of the discussion.

"I don't think there's any concern right now," Steinlicht said.

Northern State wants to add $6 so its general activity fee would be $36.10 per credit hour per hour per student. The money would go to a variety of student programming, services and athletics.

A full-time student would pay an additional $180 per year and $720 over the course of four years, according to Northern State's proposal.

Veronica Paulson, Northern State's vice president for finance, said the fee increase won't be a surprise. "Our students have talked about an increase for the past two or three years," Paulson said.

Northern State's GAF currently is the lowest among the six state universities and would continue to be even after the increases, she said.

Black Hills State University at Spearfish seeks to add $4 so its general activity fee becomes $43.80 per credit hour per student. Black Hills State wants to add another $4 for 2018.

The two consecutive increases proposed for Black Hills State would cost a full-time student taking 15 credit hours per semester an additional $240 per year and an additional $960 over four years, according to the university's request.

Of the $8 total, $2 would be for student programming and $6 would be for a wellness center addition to the Young Center that was built 27 years ago.

Brittany Thompson, president of the Black Hills State student Senate, told the regents "a lot of students" are requesting more space to exercise. She said there would be further fee increases in the years ahead.

South Dakota State University asks to add $3.80 so its general activity would be $43.87 per credit hour per student. The increase would cost a full-time student an additional $119.10 per year and a total of $476.40 additional for four years.

SDSU wants the money to pay for changes at the student union.

Michaela Willis vice president of student affairs at SDSU, the money would pay for a new multi-cultural center, expanded meeting space and more space for student organizations in the union.

Willis said campus demographics are shifting and white students comprise a smaller percentage of the enrollment. Willis described the union currently as "a very vibrant but crowded" space.

Allyson Helms, the SDSU students' association president, said the multi-cultural aspect is important. "This is something that has been in the forefront," Helms said.

The two other state universities aren't proposing GAF increases for 2017.

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology charges $48.80 per credit per student. That is the highest current rate. USD would pass Mines with the proposed increase.

Dakota State University at Madison charges $38.75 per credit hour per student. That currently is the second-lowest GAF in the South Dakota system and would remain second lowest behind Northern State even after the increases.

The regents don't need legislative approval for the fee increases.