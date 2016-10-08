Man pleads guilty to DUI at Dakota Access pipeline protest

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A 24-year-old man is accused of drunken driving and allegedly crashing into an occupied teepee at a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota.

Authorities say Bryce Ironhawk of McLaughlin, South Dakota, pleaded guilty Friday to misdemeanor charges of aggravated reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Officials say a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer clocked Ironhawk driving 113 mph on Highway 1806. Authorities say Ironhawk later drove through the main protest camp area, hitting flag poles and crashing into the teepee.

A man in the teepee declined medical attention.

Officials say Ironhawk had a blood-alcohol content of 0.17, more than double the legal limit, while he drove a Chevy Camaro allegedly stolen in Bismarck, North Dakota.