    Sioux Falls woman accused in alleged welfare fraud case

    By Associated Press Today at 10:24 a.m.

    SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman facing welfare fraud charges is accused of scamming the state out of over $20,000.

    The Argus Leader reports that 40-year-old Kandas Veneziani faces charges including welfare fraud, theft by deception and perjury.

    Authorities say Veneziani obtained $20,565 of welfare benefits from the state Department of Social Services but didn't disclose that the father of her child was a member of her household. Officials say she didn't disclose his income on forms.

    It wasn't immediately clear if Veneziani has an attorney in the case.

