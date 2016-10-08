Sioux Falls woman accused in alleged welfare fraud case

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls woman facing welfare fraud charges is accused of scamming the state out of over $20,000.

The Argus Leader reports that 40-year-old Kandas Veneziani faces charges including welfare fraud, theft by deception and perjury.

Authorities say Veneziani obtained $20,565 of welfare benefits from the state Department of Social Services but didn't disclose that the father of her child was a member of her household. Officials say she didn't disclose his income on forms.

It wasn't immediately clear if Veneziani has an attorney in the case.