Madison man accused of arson, officer assault pleads guilty

MADISON (AP) — A man accused of starting two fires in Madison and assaulting a police officer has pleaded guilty.

The Daily Leader reports that 25-year-old Travis Smith Jr. reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty this week to two counts of reckless burning and one count of aggravated assault.

Authorities say Smith started fires in the apartment building where he lived and in a convenience store late on Aug. 27 and early on Aug. 28. He initially faced seven charges including six felonies.

No injuries were reported in the fires. Authorities say a police officer was injured when Smith knocked him to the ground while being arrested.

Smith faces up to 45 years in prison and restitution when he's sentenced Oct. 19.