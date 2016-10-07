A years-long process faces Mickelson Trail connector

Brad Baumgartner, GF&P wildlife damage specialist, sits in his truck trying to spot a coyote out in a field east of Howard on Thursday morning. (Matt Gade/Republic)

MOBRIDGE — A state parks official said Friday the U.S. Forest Service is the lead agency for the environmental impact statement needed for connecting the George S. Mickelson Trail and Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

The environmental study could take until 2018 to complete before any construction began, and there could be parts of the proposed route that need to be changed according to Al Nedved, an assistant director for the state Division of Parks and Recreation.

"This is going to be a long process. It's not going to happen overnight," he told members of the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Commission.

The connector idea has been on the drawing board since at least 2008. It would allow a continuous trail from Hill City to Mount Rushmore entirely on public property with the exception of a crossing through the Palmer Gulch campground.

Nedved said the Forest Service process will consider many aspects of the Black Hills environment including recreational uses, wilderness protection, heritage and sensitive species.

Commissioner Gary Jensen of Rapid City said people have asked about possible adjustments to the trail's route and when they would have the opportunity to review the possible alternates and comment.

"A lot of people are interested in that," Jensen said.

Nedved said "ultimately" the Forest Service would identify those areas where adjustment might be necessary and the state department then could step forward. "It is our expectation we will be part of that discussion," Nedved said.

Commissioner Scott Phillips of rural New Underwood asked whether the state Game, Fish and Parks Department should offer alternative routes.

"There is a quite a lot of concern about the route going through an undeveloped part of the Black Hills," Phillips said.

State GF&P Secretary Kelly Hepler said his understanding is the Forest Service doesn't want alternatives yet. Hepler said he expects alternates to be offered by government agencies and citizens.

"There are kind of strict guidelines about what we can and cannot do right now," Hepler said, adding that at this point the project is "within the Forest Service."

Nedved said the state department "would run a risk" getting outside the Forest Service process. Nedved said he expects there would be an opportunity to discuss routes before the process comes to a close.

He noted that a forest plan amendment would be necessary to allow bicyclists on the federal segment of the trail.

Said commissioner Barry Jensen of White River: "I won't buy a new pair of hiking shoes."