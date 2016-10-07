Mount Marty College gets $3M gift, largest ever for school

YANKTON (AP) — Mount Marty College has received its largest individual donation in history, $3 million for scholarships aimed at serving students from rural areas.

The money is from the estate of Hartington, Nebraska, native Marian Pyper, who was a 1930s graduate of the former Mount Marty High School, a part of the private Catholic liberal arts college for decades before being closed in 1969. Pyper died earlier this year in California at the age of 98.

"Marian believed that her four-year experience at Mount Marty formed a solid academic and spiritual foundation for the rest of her life," said Gail Morthole, Pyper's niece. "She often spoke of the Benedictine nuns who were her teachers and of the lifetime friendships she made during high school."

College President Marc Long said Pyper's "generosity sets an inspiring example of the impact that a life focused on faith and service can have on others. We are grateful."

The donation is the second multimillion-dollar gift to the Yankton school in three months. In August, the Benedictine Sisters of Sacred Heart Monastery donated $2.25 million to honor the school's 80th anniversary.