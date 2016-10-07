Oglala Sioux spokesman: 3 dead in Pine Ridge duplex blast

PINE RIDGE (AP) — A spokesman for the Oglala Sioux Tribe says three people have been reported dead after a duplex exploded in Pine Ridge.

Tribe spokesman Kevin Steele says the explosion occurred Thursday afternoon. He says several people injured in the incident were transported to surrounding hospitals.

Steele says tenants in the two-family duplex in the eastern part of town smelled gas and were searching for a leak before the explosion.

Steele says crews are searching through the rubble of the house on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.