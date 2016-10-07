Man sentenced to over 17 years for second-degree murder

RAPID CITY (AP) — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for his role in the death of a 30-year-old man.

The 23-year-old Terry Goings III, of Pine Ridge, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

Authorities say Goings was among a group of people who killed Ferris Brings Plenty with a machete, a stick and a cinder block on July 12, 2015.

Officials say the cause of death was blunt trauma injuries to the head.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Viken sentenced Goings to 210 months in custody and five years of supervised release.