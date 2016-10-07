Judge sets $1M bond for doctor accused of human trafficking

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A state judge has set bond at $1 million cash only for a Sioux Falls doctor accused of human trafficking.

The Argus Leader reports that 36-year-old Jonathan Cohen appeared in court Thursday. He faces charges including human trafficking, sexual exploitation of a minor and promoting prostitution.

Authorities say Cohen met the 16-year-old victim through an online dating site and that they had a sexual relationship. Police say the victim traveled to South Dakota from Georgia, including once this month.

Authorities say Cohen coerced the victim in some way.

Officials say the victim called 911 Tuesday after an argument with Cohen. An attorney for Cohen didn't immediately return a telephone message requesting comment from The Associated Press.