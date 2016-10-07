Sioux Falls man allegedly enters home, hits man with car

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls man is accused of breaking into another man's home and then hitting him with a car.

Authorities say the 21-year-old man entered a home without permission and got into a fight with the 22-year-old resident. Officials say the 21-year-old man got into his car and hit the man after the fight moved outside.

The victim was hospitalized for injuries that weren't a threat to his life. Authorities also accuse the assailant of punching a woman who intervened in the alleged fight.

Court records don't list an attorney for the 21-year-old man.