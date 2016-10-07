Pine Ridge judges fired over custody case of slain toddler

PINE RIDGE (AP) — The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council has fired three tribal judges involved in giving custody of a 2-year-old boy to a mother who is now accused of killing him.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the council voted in a special session Monday to remove the judges, all of whom had been suspended in late August.

The judges were involved in a custody case in which the boy was taken from his guardian aunt and given to his birth mother, Katrina Shangreaux.

Authorities allege Shangreaux killed her son over potty-training issues in late July. She has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse. Shangreaux's mother, Sonya Dubray, has pleaded not guilty to hindering the investigation.