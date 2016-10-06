South Dakota governor appoints new state circuit court judge
PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Dennis Daugaard has appointed state Education Department attorney Bobbi Rank to a state circuit court judgeship.
Rank will move from Pierre to Winner and succeed Sixth Circuit Judge Kathleen Trandahl, who is retiring this week. Rank grew up on her family's ranch near Winner and graduated from high school in the town.
The Sixth Circuit includes the counties of Bennett, Gregory, Haakon, Hughes, Hyde, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Mellette, Potter, Stanley, Sully, Todd and Tripp.