Prison inmate missing more than a month back in custody

RAPID CITY (AP) — A minimum-security state prison inmate who walked away from a community service job in Rapid City more than a month ago is back in custody.

Thirty-six-year-old Michael Merrival went missing Aug. 23. Corrections officials say he was apprehended in Rapid City overnight.

Merrival is serving 10 years for a grand theft conviction in Pennington County. He's also now facing a felony escape charge that carries a maximum punishment of five years in prison.