Warm, dry week helps South Dakota farmers with harvest

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A week of warm, dry weather has helped South Dakota farmers with the harvest.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that soybeans made the biggest jump in progress, going from 11 percent harvested and behind the average pace to 39 percent harvested and slightly ahead of the average.

The corn harvest is at 12 percent done, still behind average. The sunflower harvest is just getting underway.

Winter wheat planting in South Dakota has reached 56 percent complete, with 19 percent of the crop emerged.

Pasture and range conditions statewide are rated 37 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 71 percent adequate to surplus.