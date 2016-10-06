Sioux Falls man accused in human trafficking case

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls man is accused of arranging for a minor to be transported from Georgia to South Dakota.

The Sioux Falls Police Department says 36-year-old Jonathan Cohen faces felony charges including human trafficking, procuring or promoting prostitution, sexual exploitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor.

Sioux Falls police say an investigation came after the department received a 911 call Tuesday from Cohen's residence. It wasn't immediately clear if Cohen has an attorney.

Cohen is a doctor in Sioux Falls.