VERMILLION — University of South Dakota students have chosen the 14 candidates for Miss and Mr. Dakota as part of Dakota Days homecoming week activities.

Coronation will be during halftime of Saturday's football game in the DakotaDome.

The Miss Dakota candidates, hometown and field of study: Mariah Larson, Vermillion, business marketing; Erin Bauer, Omaha, Nebraska, marketing; Audrey Truhe, Elk Point, elementary and special education with a reading minor; Mackenzie Blow, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, dental hygiene; Kennidy Asche, Scotland, psychology/criminal justice; Lyndsay Claussen, Sioux Falls, political science with a history minor; and Rachel Nurse, Cedar Falls, Iowa, special education and elementary education.

Mr. Dakota candidates: Diego Marquez, Sioux City, Iowa, sociology and Spanish; Brady Daly, Sioux Falls, marketing; KC Herman, Milford, Nebraska, kinesiology-exercise science; Robert McCauley, Primghar, Iowa, nursing; Kevin Wagner, of Whitewood, business administration with minors in entrepreneurial studies and marketing; Michael Buchanan, Aberdeen, medical biology and psychology with an interdisciplinary sciences minor; and Nicholas Fey, White Lake, kinesiology-sports exercise.

D-Days will also include the dedication of the new Sanford Coyote Sports Center (SCSC) during the 5:30 p.m. Friday volleyball game along with a celebration of the past 20 years of progress under President James W. Abbott.