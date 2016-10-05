Two fail South Central Alcohol Task Force compliance checks

The following businesses were checked and passed: Freedom Valu Center, County Fair Food and Fuel, Dakota Sunset, Cubby's West, M&H, Kwik PHil, Walgreens, All-Star Convenience Store; I-90 Travel Plaza, Thunderbird Lodge, Easy Come Easy Go, Rob's Short Stop; Arnie's First and Foster and Thirsty's.

There were two failures as a result of the compliance checks. They occurred at Graham's Mobile and Highland Travel Plaza. In both instances the clerks did check the Confidential Informant's identification but sold the Confidential Informant alcohol. This is Graham Mobile and Highland Travel Plaza's first failure within a 24-month period.