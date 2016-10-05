Hay donated for starving wild horses on South Dakota ranch

LANTRY (AP) — Hay donations are showing up at a South Dakota ranch where a former employee says wild horses are dying of starvation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the donations to the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros ranch near Lantry are coming from other wild horse organizations.

Former ranch employee Colleen Burns estimates more than 30 horses have died since June. The Dewey County Sheriff's Office and the state Animal Industry Board have investigated and turned over their findings to local prosecutors for review.

Society President Karen Sussman has said Burns is a disgruntled employee.