Second suspect sentenced in Pine Ridge Reservation slaying

RAPID CITY (AP) — Another of the six Pine Ridge men charged in the killing of a 30-year-old man last year has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in prison.

Terry Goings III earlier had pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the July 12, 2015, death of Ferris Brings Plenty. He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Rapid City.

Authorities allege the men killed Brings Plenty on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation with a machete, a stick, a bat and a cinder block. They say Brings Plenty was visiting his mother and didn't know his attackers.

Another suspect, Steven Steele, was sentenced in August to 17 ½ years behind bars, the maximum sentence. Cases against other suspects are ongoing.