Authorities seek help in finding body of missing woman

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities believe the body of a missing Minnesota woman might be in the Dakotas, and they're seeking the public's help.

Sheriff's offices in Minnesota's Ramsey County and North Dakota's Cass County are asking people who live east of Jamestown, North Dakota, and Aberdeen, South Dakota, to search barns and other rural buildings for anything suspicious.

Authorities are trying to find the body of 45-year-old Michelle Newell, of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. She was reported missing by her family Sept. 8.

Fifty-one-year-old Timothy Barr, of Lakeville, Minnesota, is charged with second-degree murder without intent and criminal vehicular homicide. Authorities believe he ran over Newell with his car, killing her, and traveled through the Dakotas before returning to the Twin Cities area.

It isn't clear if Barr has an attorney.