Legislature seeks college students for intern positions

PIERRE — The South Dakota Legislature is looking for 22 ambitious college or university students to serve as legislative interns for the 2017 Legislative Session. The internship positions are open to all college and university students and all majors are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted to the Legislative Research Council in Pierre by October 14, 2016.

The Legislative Research Council's internship program is designed so students can achieve a greater understanding of the government process, as well as provide assistance to the legislative branch of government. As interns, students will work with legislators to assist them with bill briefs, constituent services, and other legislative tasks. The students may also earn college credits for their internship and will receive up to five thousand dollars in compensation for their services.