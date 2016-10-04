Prosecutors consider criminal charges in Yankton dog attack

YANKTON (AP) — The Yankton County State's Attorney's Office is deciding whether to file criminal charges against the owner of two dogs that attacked and injured a Yankton woman and threatened a sheriff's deputy.

Tonnya Juhnke told the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan newspaper that she was bitten on her left arm and her legs while trying to protect her own dog from two pit bulls that had escaped from a neighbor's yard on Sept. 25.

"One was on one arm and the other attacked my legs. It felt like they were trying to take me down," she said. "I thought my kids were going to watch me die."

She fought off the dogs by kicking and punching them, and later went to a hospital emergency room for treatment. She had 23 stitches on her arm. Her dachshund was killed.

The dogs also charged at a deputy, who shot and killed both of them, Sheriff Jim Vlahakis said.

"(The deputy) filed a report outlining the circumstances — he was being attacked," Vlahakis said. "That's sufficient. (The pit bulls) already killed another dog and attacked a person."

The investigation has now been turned over to county prosecutors to decide whether to file charges against the dogs' owner.