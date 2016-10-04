Sioux Falls police arrest man who escaped from county jail

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — An inmate who escaped from the Minnehaha County jail is back in custody.

Sioux Falls police say officers responding to a citizen tip arrested 19-year-old Anthony Beck about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after a brief foot chase.

The Lennox man was in custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and false impersonation in Lincoln County and grand theft in Minnehaha County.

Authorities say he was a minimum-security prisoner being held on $2,500 bond when he jumped a 5-foot chain-link fence at the jail Sunday afternoon while outside for recreation and fled on foot.