New state board must oversee districts' spending on teachers

PIERRE — South Dakota's new board that will hold public school districts accountable for raising teacher salaries met Monday to discuss the processes for school boards to seek waivers and file appeals.

The Legislature created the School Financial Accountability Board and set requirements that school districts must meet to keep receiving additional state aid for teacher salaries.

School districts must show the accountability board and the state Department of Education they're spending 85 percent of the extra aid for salaries and benefits for certified instructional staff.

Second, school districts must calculate the percentage by their local needs increase in the coming fiscal year and 85 percent of that increase must be for salaries and benefits for the average teacher.

The example prepared by the state department's staff is that a district with a 10 percent increase in local need would need to spend 8.5 percent more on the average teacher's salary and benefits.

The state accountability board would review each district's data for 2016 and 2017. Districts that don't meet both requirements could face financial penalties.

In turn school districts may file appeals with the accountability board and seek waivers from the accountability board.

The accountability board's five members plan to review the appeal and waiver forms at their next meeting Nov. 4.

The accountability board's next step would be to ask the state Board of Education to formally propose and set rules for the appeal and waiver processes.

Tamara Darnall, the state department's finance director, said the latest the state Board of Education should consider the rules would be its May 2017 meeting.

She said that would allow time to get final clearance from the Legislature's rules review committee at its June 2017 meeting.

The information reported by state accountability board and any waivers or appeals are to be forwarded to the Legislature's appropriations committee members for their review and ultimate approval.

Travis Jordan, a department staff member, told the accountability board that school districts submitted their preliminary information in September for the current 2016 school year.

He said the 2017 preliminary information would be submitted in August 2017, followed by final data in October 2017. School districts could then seek waivers starting in November 2017.

Jason Dilges said the new formula that distributes state aid by teacher rather than the per-student method used for the previous 20 years appears to have worked as intended except in "one or two" instances.

Dilges is state commissioner of finance and management for Gov. Dennis Daugaard and serves on the accountability board.

"I believe all the districts are trying to meet the accountabilities," Jordan said.

The four other members of the accountability board come from school districts.

They are Tri-Valley superintendent Mike Lodmel from Crooks; Brandon Valley superintendent Jarod Nelson from Brandon; Belle Fourche district business manager Susan Proefrock from Belle Fourche; and Mobridge-Pollock school board member Eric Stroeder of Mobridge.

The five agreed to have five categories for waivers including one for "other extenuating circumstances" because they don't know what might happen.

Proefrock urged the department's staff to stay in touch with school officials.

"I just think that's important you hear from the school districts. There are real situations out there that need to be considered," she said.

Proefrock added that, based on what she's seen and heard so far, districts are working to meet the accountability standards.

The Legislature increased the state sales to 4.5 percent from the previous 4 percent to pay for the teacher salary package and provide additional property-tax relief.

The certified instructional staff who qualify for salary increases under the legislation are elementary school teachers, middle school and junior high teachers, high school teachers, gifted education teachers, kindergarten and junior kindergarten teachers, English language proficiency teachers, Title I teachers and special education teachers.

Not included are pre-kindergarten teachers, long-term substitutes, counselors, administrators, librarians, speech therapists and technology coordinators.

The legislation sets a target average salary of $48,500 for the 2016-2017 school year, plus 29 percent for benefits. The target average salary would increase annually by an index factor to be set by the Legislature.

The average salary had been just above $40,000.

The sales-tax increase was expected to generate $107 million. The additional revenue is to be split 63 percent for teachers, 34 percent for property-tax relief and 3 percent for salaries for instructional staff at the four public technical institutes.