Effective Nov. 1, Horizon Health Care Inc. will be purchasing the Avera Medical Group Howard clinic, which will operate out of the Howard Community Health Center at 208 S. Main St. in Howard.

"Avera Medical Group and Horizon Health Care share a dedication to rural health care and the Howard community," said Tom Clark, regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, which operates the Avera clinic in Howard. "Bringing together the two clinics in Howard provides efficiency opportunities and makes the best possible use of limited resources, helping ensure health care is available in Howard for many years to come."

Horizon Health Care Inc. will be purchasing the Avera Medical Group building and has yet to determine how the additional space will be used.

John Mengenhausen, CEO of Horizon Health Care Inc., said, "We are committed to continuing to provide top quality care to patients in Howard and we are working closely with Avera to ensure a seamless transition."