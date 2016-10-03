Mold issue shuts down Rapid City school for entire week

RAPID CITY (AP) — More than 400 Rapid City elementary students are getting a week off from classes after the discovery of mold in their school, though they eventually will have to make up the missed time.

Black Hawk Elementary is closed this week due to the discovery last week of mold in an interior wall. Testing is being done this week to determine the extent of the problem. Lab results are expected Wednesday.

School district spokeswoman Katy Urban tells The Associated Press that if the problem takes more than a week to address, officials will need to find another place for the Black Hawk students to attend classes.

Buildings manager Kit Cline tells the Rapid City Journal that none of the 410 students has reported any mold-related health problems.