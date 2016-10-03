Spearfish housing study shows more rental units needed

SPEARFISH (AP) — A study looking at the current and future housing needs of Spearfish suggests the city in western South Dakota needs additional rental units.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports the housing study was conducted this year by Minnesota-based Community Partners Research.

Using data from the 2010 U.S. Census, the report shows 49.2 percent of all households in Spearfish are rented. The report includes 28 findings and recommendations, including the development of over 200 general occupancy conventional market rate rental housing units and the development of at least 12 subsidized units with three or more bedrooms.

The report also recommends the construction of at least 20 senior, independent-living rental units.

The study followed a state initiative that provided cost-sharing incentives to rural communities to examine affordable housing options and workforce development.