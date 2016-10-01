USDA: South Dakota's hog and pig numbers up 5 percent

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the number of hogs and pigs in the state is up 5 percent from the same time last year.

The latest report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service says there were 1.41 million head Sept. 1, a 5 percent increase over the same time last year, and up 1 percent from June 1.

The breeding hog inventory of 195,000 is a 15 percent increase over the year, while the 1.22 million market hogs are a 4 percent jump.

The June-August 2016 pig crop of 1.04 million head was up 6 percent from 2015. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 97,000 head, up 7 percent from last year.

South Dakota hog producers intend to farrow 97,000 sows during the September-November 2016 quarter.