South Dakota annual park entrance license going on sale

PIERRE (AP) — The 2017 annual park entrance license for South Dakota's state parks and recreation areas is going on sale.

The license, which features a monarch butterfly, is available for purchase Saturday. It is valid through May 18, 2018.

Licenses can be purchased online, at a state park office or by calling 605-773-3391. They're $30 each or two for $45.

The license is required for entrance into designated state parks, recreation areas and lakeside use areas. It does not cover camping costs or additional fees.