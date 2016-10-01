Rapid City children's nonprofit seeks funding for expansion

RAPID CITY (AP) — A nonprofit agency in western South Dakota is eyeing its first major building expansion project in more than a decade.

Rapid City-based Youth & Family Services needs nearly $14 million for the project, and it wants the city to provide more than one-fourth of the amount, The Rapid City Journal reported

YFS Foundation board member Gary Brown said the facility was built 15 years ago, but the nonprofit has served the community for 51 years. The agency served 8,500 children annually after it first opened, and now it serves about 14,000 each year, Brown said.

"We still have the same size, same facility and staff," Brown said earlier this week. "There's a need that is just overwhelming us."

The project will add roughly 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor program space to the nonprofit's existing facility. Renovations will include an expansion of classroom space and additional area for family counseling, as well as health and nutrition programs.

Susan Fedell, YFS chief executive officer, said the estimated cost for the project will be $13.8 million which they hope will be partially covered by about $7 million in grants, federal new market tax credits, and Vision Fund request. The agency also said the remaining $6.8 million will hopefully be covered by pledges and donations.

According to YFS Board President John Way, the expansion would also create 70 new jobs.

Brown said he hopes the project can start in spring and be completed in 12 to 15 months.