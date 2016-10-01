Police: Airport worker arrested after threatening shooting

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Sioux Falls Police say a man who works at the city's airport is in custody after he told a fellow employee that he wanted to shoot people at the airport.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says 22-year-old Connor Raysby Park was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of making a terrorist threat.

Clemens says Park is an employee of a security company under contract with the Transportation Security Administration.

Police say Park earlier this week told a co-worker that he wanted to "shoot up" people, specifically his superiors, at the airport. The employee reported the comment to management.

Clemens says authorities deemed the threat "credible" after officers found firearms at Park's home.

Park is at the Minnehaha County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear Friday if he has an attorney.