PIERRE (AP) — A Pine Ridge woman accused of causing the death of a child through abuse and neglect has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-one-year-old Mona Goggleye is charged in federal court with child abuse and neglect and involuntary manslaughter. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Goggleye is scheduled for trial beginning Nov. 29.