BHSU crowns new Swarm Days Queen and King

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University students Sonja Pederson and Jordan Thaler were crowned the 2016 Swarm Days Queen and King at coronation held on Sept. 29.

Pederson, an elementary education and special education major from Sioux Falls, is involved in Reading Council, Presidential Student Ambassadors, and Lutheran Campus Ministry. She says her dream job is to be a resource teacher in an elementary school.

Thaler, an elementary education major from Pickstown, is involved in BHSU Teammates, Speech and Debate, and is an information specialist in the Student Union. His dream job is to be a third grade teacher in a small town in South Dakota.

Candidates for Swarm Days Queen included Shenae LaCroix, exercise science major from Newcastle, Wyo.; Bailey Sadowsky, corporate communications and graphic design communication major from Hettinger, N.D.; Libbi Skykora, secondary mathematics education major from Wall; and Elizabeth Williams, business administration-economics and finance major from Miles City, Mont.

Candidates for Swarm Days King included: Bryce Boser, mass communication major from Box Elder; Jack Nelson, business administration-tourism and hospitality management major from Omaha, Neb.; Tanner Gillette, exercise science major from Gillette, Wyo.; and Cole Phillips, business administration major from Winner.

Following coronation, students gathered for the traditional burning of the "B-H." Swarm Week festivities continued Friday with the Alumni Awards Luncheon, Float Prep, and the Yellow Jacket Hall of Fame Banquet.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Swarm Days Parade began at 10 a.m. on Jackson Blvd. and Main Street followed by a tailgate social at 11:15 a.m. on the Joy Center Patio. The Swarm Days football game began at 1 p.m. at Lyle Hare Stadium.