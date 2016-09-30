PIERRE — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks on Friday released a list of frequently asked questions with answers to provide a better understanding of the proposed Spearfish Canyon State Park and Bismarck Lake areas in the Black Hills.

"This proposed trade is an important opportunity to preserve these important sites and allow more visitors to enjoy them. We want South Dakotans to have the best information about this proposal and the process as it moves forward," said GFP Secretary Kelly Hepler.

In January 2016, Gov. Dennis Daugaard announced a plan to provide for the establishment of a new state park in Spearfish Canyon. Daugaard recognized the area's significance to South Dakota's heritage and saw the need and opportunity for future generations to have a memorable and quality experience in this part of the state.

His plan called for a land exchange with the Black Hills National Forest to pave the way for the creation of a 1,600-acre state park in the Little Spearfish Canyon area. In July, Senator John Thune introduced legislation in the United States Senate to facilitate the transfer with the support of Senator Michael Rounds and Representative Kristi Noem.

"Spearfish Canyon contains some of the most renowned natural, scenic and cultural resources in the country," said Gov. Daugaard. "Our state's Game, Fish and Parks agency has acquired, improved and preserved many resources in the canyon in the last decade when they were in peril from overuse and misdirected management. We have an opportunity to extend that same kind of responsible stewardship with the creation of Spearfish Canyon State Park."