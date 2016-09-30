Congress OKs commission to study Native children's programs

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A commission would recommend improvements to programs at all levels of government that serve Native American children across the country under legislation approved by Congress and sent to the president.

The U.S. Senate has given final approval to a measure that would establish an 11-member group to study ways to streamline existing federal, state, local and tribal programs that focus on Native American children.

North Dakota's U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp sponsored the legislation. She says sometimes those programs aren't good at coordinating with one another, hampering their ability to improve the well-being of children.

Challenges facing Native youth abound, especially for those living on reservations, where federal experts say some children experience a form of post-traumatic stress comparable to that of military veterans returning from war zones.