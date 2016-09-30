Woman accused with father of child sex crimes sentenced

BELLE FOURCHE (AP) — A Belle Fourche woman accused of encouraging a 15-year-old girl to send nude photos to the woman's father and engage in sexual activity with him has been sentenced to 20 days in jail and four years of probation.

Nineteen-year-old Caitlin Rosales earlier reached a plea agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced Wednesday for contributing to the abuse or neglect of a minor and witness tampering, for threatening the girl.

The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Rosales also was ordered to pay more than $2,300 in fines and fees, complete a moral recognition therapy program and have no contact with the girl or her family.

If Rosales violates terms of her sentence she could be ordered to prison for 11 years.