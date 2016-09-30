$5,000 reward offered in 23-year-old North Dakota cold case
WISHEK, N.D. (AP) — A reward is being offered in the case of two people who went missing 23 years ago while on their way to a North Dakota farm.
Authorities say Kristin Diede and Robert Anderson were last seen on their way to a farm north of Wishek during the late afternoon hours on Aug. 15, 1993.
A van that Diede and Anderson were driving was found abandoned a few days later in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation considers Diede and Anderson to be homicide victims, but few details have been released.
A $5,000 reward is available to anyone who can lead authorities to remains of the victims. More information can be found on the website www.kristinjoydiede.com .