Highway Patrol holding sobriety checkpoints in 19 counties

PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is holding sobriety checkpoints in 19 counties during October.

The agency says it will set up 23 checkpoints. The Highway Patrol conducts the checkpoints as a way to discourage people from drinking and driving.

Checkpoints are planned during the month for the counties of: Brookings, Brown, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Custer, Day, Gregory, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Tripp and Walworth.