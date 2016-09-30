Search
    Highway Patrol holding sobriety checkpoints in 19 counties

    By Associated Press Today at 10:44 a.m.

    PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is holding sobriety checkpoints in 19 counties during October.

    The agency says it will set up 23 checkpoints. The Highway Patrol conducts the checkpoints as a way to discourage people from drinking and driving.

    Checkpoints are planned during the month for the counties of: Brookings, Brown, Charles Mix, Clay, Codington, Custer, Day, Gregory, Hughes, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Spink, Stanley, Tripp and Walworth.

