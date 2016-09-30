South Dakota State Fair attendance up slightly over 2015

HURON (AP) — Attendance at this year's South Dakota State Fair was up slightly from 2015.

The South Dakota Department of Agriculture says the five-day fair in Huron earlier this month drew 211,371 people, that's about 480 more visitors than last year.

South Dakota State Fairgrounds manager Peggy Besch says this year's fair "was another great success."

The Agriculture Department says camping numbers during the fair were at an all-time high. The event saw 1,938 campers over the five days. Fair organizers say they hope to break the 2,000 campers mark next year.

The 2017 edition of the state fair is scheduled to begin Aug. 31.