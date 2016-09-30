Judge rules in favor of city in controversial $25M project

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A judge has ruled in favor of the city of Sioux Falls in a case brought by a citizens group that opposes the construction of a $25 million city office building.

Second Circuit Court Judge Mark Salter issued the ruling Thursday. The citizens group filed the lawsuit against Sioux Falls city clerk Tom Greco after petitions with more than 6,000 signatures to try to force a public vote on the issue were rejected on a technicality.

The project has faced serious opposition. The city council this summer voted to pull funding for the 79,000-square-foot, three-story structure, but Mayor Mike Huether vetoed the move, saying the project is needed. After the council failed to override the veto, the citizens group collected the signatures.

Construction is expected to begin next spring.