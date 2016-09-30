Sioux Falls police probe death of baby; day care shut down

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Sioux Falls police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy who was found unresponsive at an in-home daycare.

Emergency crews were called to the day care the afternoon of Sept. 23 after the baby was found unresponsive in a car seat. The infant died later at a hospital.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says there were no obvious signs of trauma. Results of an autopsy are pending.

No charges have been filed, though police say the day care was in violation of several city policies. They didn't elaborate.

Police are still investigating. The day care has been shut down until the investigation is complete.