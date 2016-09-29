PIERRE — A state official approved revisions Thursday to South Dakota's general permit for concentrated animal feeding operations.

Steve Pirner made the decision after two and one-half days of testimony at a contested case hearing.

Pirner is secretary of environment and natural resources for Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The general permit sets regulations for manure storage and usage. The regulations are intended to protect surface water and shallow aquifers.

Hundreds of livestock, dairy and poultry producers in South Dakota operate under the general permit.

They now would need to apply within the next one to four years for re-approval to continue operating.

Producers don't need permit coverage if they are below certain thresholds that vary by animal species.

For example, cattle producers who have 999 head or fewer are exempt.

The staff of state government's feedlot permit program began working on the updates and changes more than one year ago.

Other government organizations and producer groups conferred informally with the state officials. Formal consultations and a public comment period followed.

A citizens group, Dakota Rural Action, contested the changes. That led to the hearing this week.

Two members of the feedlot program's staff presented their recommended changes Tuesday.

A consultant for Dakota Rural Action made her suggestions Wednesday. Witnesses for the producer groups testified Wednesday and Thursday.

The feedlot staff proposed further changes Thursday morning reflecting some of the Dakota Rural Action suggestions.

They included definition of an aquifer, placement of three monitoring wells, frequency of water quality testing, federal jurisdiction in Indian country and maximum pumping from manure storage for preventing structural failure.

The feedlot program's staff had previously recommended many changes that also were adopted in the final version. Among them:

• Mandatory bankruptcy reporting;

• Any discharge is a violation of the state permit;

• Producers must show they received environmental training within the past three years;

• Any person with an ownership interest of 10 percent or more must be identified;

• Producers can choose coverage under the state permit or a federal permit;

• Federal permit applications can be contested;

• The producer must own the land or have a long-term agreement for the land where manure is to be applied; and

• Land applications of manure are restricted during saturated, snow-covered or frozen soil conditions.

Producers from each side testified Wednesday and Thursday.

The lawyers for the sides made their concluding remarks after the feedlot program's staff offered their final version of the updated permit.

Ellie Bailey, an attorney representing the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources, said the amended permit is intended to protect the quality of South Dakota's surface waters and shallow aquifers and to ensure the manure is applied as nutrients.

She described it as "a roadmap for environmental compliance."

Kelsea Sutton, the lawyer for Dakota Rural Action, said the group understands state policy leans toward agricultural producers and more concentrated animal feeding operations.

"My client's realistic," Sutton said.

But Sutton argued state government hadn't met its public involvement responsibility under the federal clean-water law. She also called for the ability of the public to contest sites.

Sutton, citing a previous court case, referred to "a race to the bottom to appease polluters."

"South Dakota does not have to follow this trend," she said.

Todd Wilkinson and Brian Donahoe, representing a range of producer groups, said their clients didn't agree with all of the changes being made but felt their views were considered.

Donahoe said he hoped the feedlot program could send personnel to county proceedings to explain that South Dakota's requirements are uniformly based on the raw number of animals. Those standards vary among counties.

Pirner took notes but sat silent throughout the proceedings until about 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

He said the informal process was good. "The formal process was even better," he said.

The program gained a lot of public input, he continued, and the final round of changes Thursday "make a good permit even better."

"Any time we can do that in government it's a success," Pirner said.

Hearing officer Catherine Duenwald said the feedlot program has 30 days to submit its final findings. After that Dakota Rural Action would have 30 days to offer its findings. The permit would take effect after that, she said.

Currently South Dakota has 426 concentrated animal feeding operations covered by the general permit that is being revised, according to Kent Woodmansey, administrator for the state's feedlot permit program. He said three operations have individual permits.

For a complete record of the proceedings: denr.sd.gov/contested.aspx#General. The final 92-page version of the permit and accompanying documents is at " target="_blank">bit.ly/2dv69QT.