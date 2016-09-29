Pine Ridge grandmother pleads not guilty in grandson's death

RAPID CITY (AP) — The grandmother of a 2-year-old boy who authorities say was killed by his mother on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation has pleaded not guilty to hindering the investigation.

Sonya Dubray, 47, is accused of altering or destroying evidence and giving false and misleading information to investigators. She was arrested Monday and appeared in federal court Wednesday. The boy was the half brother of a 1-year-old boy who authorities say was slain in April 2015 by the father of the two boys.

Dubray could face up to 43 years in prison if convicted of charges including accessory to murder and tampering with evidence. She allegedly laundered the dead boy's clothes, cleaned the crime scene and misled investigators about alleged abuse against the boy.

Dubray's 28-year-old daughter, Katrina Shangreaux, is accused of killing the boy over potty-training issues. She has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse in her son's late-July death and is scheduled for trial in early December. She could face life in prison if convicted.

The boy was in his mother's custody and living at his grandmother's home in Porcupine when he died, according to authorities.

The boy's father, James Shangreaux Sr., has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse in the 1-year-old boy's death. He faces a mid-January trial. He also could face life in prison if convicted.