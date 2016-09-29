Woman sentenced for accessory role in Sioux Falls homicide

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A woman accused of helping the suspect in a Sioux Falls homicide evade authorities has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Mercedes Red Bear admitted to driving Jared Stone from Sioux Falls to Minnesota after he allegedly killed Baptiste White Eyes in a shooting outside of a Sioux Falls casino in April.

The Argus Leader reports that Red Bear pleaded guilty in August to being an accessory and was sentenced this week.

Two other women have pleaded guilty to accessory roles in the case.