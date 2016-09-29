Pierre teen detained after allegedly bringing gun to school

PIERRE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges in juvenile court after authorities say he brought a handgun to school in Pierre.

The student was detained at T.F. Riggs High School on Wednesday afternoon without incident, after another student alerted school personnel, Police Chief Dave Panzer said.

It wasn't clear why the boy had the small-caliber pistol. An investigation determined the student did not intend to hurt anyone, School Superintendent Kelly Glodt told the Capital Journal.

"I can tell you what will hopefully set minds at ease a little bit, that there wasn't any ill intent or harm intended for any student or staff member in the building," he said.

The boy was taken to a juvenile lockup on three misdemeanor weapons-related charges, including having a gun in a school. He will get a hearing. He wasn't identified because he is a minor.

Families of students at the school were notified of the incident through an automated messaging system.

"There was no threat, so we didn't have to lock down" the school, Glodt said. "We don't want to spread a huge panic to the community."

State law dictates that a public school district must expel a student for the year in the case of a firearm being brought on campus, regardless of the student's intent, Glodt said.