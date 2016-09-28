Winter wheat planting in South Dakota nears halfway point

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Winter wheat planting in South Dakota is nearing the halfway point, while the corn and soybean harvests are getting underway.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 42 percent of the winter wheat is seeded, well behind 65 percent last year at this time and the long-term average of 53 percent.

The corn harvest is 6 percent complete and the soybean harvest 13 percent done.

The report says corn silage cutting has wrapped up in the state.

Pasture and range conditions in South Dakota are rated 38 percent good to excellent. Stock water supplies are 72 percent adequate to surplus.