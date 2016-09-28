Sioux Falls city councilwoman apologizes for outburst

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A Sioux Falls city councilwoman has publicly apologized for an outburst during a meeting earlier this month, though Theresa Stehly also defended her right to express opinions.

The Argus Leader reports that Stehly ignored the gavel of Chairman Rex Rolfing during a Sept. 23 meeting as she accused city administrators of bullying and intimidation.

She apologized Tuesday "for not recognizing the decorum of the gavel," but said she also will continue to "speak up about issues."

Rolfing said he accepted the apology.