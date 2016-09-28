Hartford residents reject tax increase for school district

HARTFORD (AP) — Hartford-area residents have rejected a proposed tax increase to better fund schools in the West Central district.

About 56 percent of the voters in Tuesday's election opposed opting out of the state property tax freeze.

The School board had approved the opt-out in June to bring an additional $2.5 million into the district over the next five years. Administrators said it was necessary to avoid cutting staff or programs.

Opponents who believe existing school district money can be better managed referred the decision to voters through a petition drive.